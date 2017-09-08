Citrus County Evacuation: Mandatory for certain residents

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for all Citrus County residents who live west of US 19 and 1.5 miles east of US 19.

The evacuation order includes residents who live in the City of Crystal River, all low-lying areas in the county and anyone who lives in a mobile home.

The evacuation order does not include the Sugarmill Woods community which is located east of US 19.

Authorities say residents should evacuate locally, or to a safe location or go to one of the county shelters as a last resort.

Residents should check their evacuation plan and ensure they have all important documents and papers with them when they leave.

Citrus County shelter locations:

General population shelter, go to the Lecanto Middle School, located at 3800 West Educational Path, Lecanto.

Pet friendly shelter, go to the Lecanto Primary School located at 3790 West Educational Path, Lecanto.

For those persons registered as Special Needs in accordance with the State of Florida, go to the Renaissance School located at 3630 West Educational Path, Lecanto. West Educational Path is approximately 2.5 miles south of the intersection of Hwy 44 and Hwy 491. The shelters will open Friday at 2 p.m .

The following general population shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday-

Central Ridge Elementary School, located at 185 W Citrus Springs Blvd, Citrus Springs.

Lecanto High School located at 3810 W Educational Path, Lecanto.

Forest Ridge Elementary School located at 2927 N Forest Ridge Blvd, Hernando

If you are going to a shelter, bring a small bag with clothing, toiletries, medicine, pillow and blanket or sleeping bag. Pack light with essential items as space per person is extremely limited. For more information on what to bring to the pet friendly shelter, visit sheriffcitrus.org and click on the emergency management tab and then pet.

For more information, go to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or visit sheriffcitrus.org.

The citizen information line is 352-249-2775. Do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

