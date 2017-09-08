Charity Bowling for Big Brothers Big Sisters with Lavonte David

Pro Bowler, Lavonte David of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers joins us to talk about an event he is hosting to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay.   

WHEN: Monday, November 13 2017  8:00pm – 10:00pm

 WHERE: Splitsville – Channelside Bay Plaza

615 Channelside Drive Tampa, FL 33602

Lavonte David’s mantra, symbolizes his three Ps’ for life: preparation, position and perseverance. Lavonte David’s 3rd annual Charity Bowling Event will assist in raising funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, which will provide mentees with the necessary resources to reach their full potential for success through their own perseverance.

Immediately after being picked up by the Bucs in the 2012 NFL Draft, Lavonte quickly earned the trust of his coaches and teammates and was named defensive captain – an unthinkable accomplishment as a rookie! Since entering the NFL, Lavonte has consistently been ranked as a premier linebacker and in 2015, the Miami native signed a five year contract extension with the Buccaneers, solidifying his spot on the team as a franchise play making linebacker.

 

 

