Hurricane Watch in effect as Cat 5 Hurricane Irma barrels toward Florida with 160 mph winds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The first hurricane warnings and watches have been issued for parts of southern Florida as Category 5 Hurricane barrels toward Florida.
“A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties This means that potential winds of 75 mph could be felt in 48 hours,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.
As of 2 a.m. Friday, Irma was 535 miles east-southeast of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph. Storm surge is expected on both Florida coasts.
The following watches and warnings are in effect-
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach
- Florida Keys
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:
- North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet
- North of Bonita Beach to Venice
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:
- Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach
- Florida Keys
- Lake Okeechobee
- Florida Bay
- Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas
- Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands
- Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara
- Central Bahamas
- Northwestern Bahamas
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:
- North of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet
- North of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island
- Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince
- Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas
As of 2 a.m. Friday, the eye of Irma was passing just north of Great Inagua Island. Irma battered the Turks and Caicos Islands early Friday as the fearsome storm continued a rampage through the Caribbean that has killed at least 11 people. Waves as high as 20 feet are expected in the Turks and Caicos. Communications went down as the storm slammed into the islands, and the extent of the devastation was unclear.
