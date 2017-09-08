Baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE (WFLA/CNN) – A tall bundle of joy was born on Sunday at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The baby giraffe weighs in at 152 pounds and stands 5’10”.

Female giraffes can get a little nervous after giving birth, so the zoo is being particular about who is allowed in the pen with the mom and baby.

“Dad’s outside with the rest of the herd. We have mom and we’ve got our other young female who gets along really well with mom and she’s had a calf herself, and she’s a great mom, so they’re kinda keeping each other company. It’s basically mom and auntie,” said Joan Stasica, of the Milwaukee County Zoo.