Baby giraffe born at Milwaukee County Zoo

WFLA/CNN Published: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WFLA/CNN) – A tall bundle of joy was born on Sunday at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The baby giraffe weighs in at 152 pounds and stands 5’10”.

Female giraffes can get a little nervous after giving birth, so the zoo is being particular about who is allowed in the pen with the mom and baby.

“Dad’s outside with the rest of the herd. We have mom and we’ve got our other young female who gets along really well with mom and she’s had a calf herself, and she’s a great mom, so they’re kinda keeping each other company. It’s basically mom and auntie,” said Joan Stasica, of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s