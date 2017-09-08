Apps to help you stay connected during Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is a little confusion online about which apps will help you during the storm and which ones won’t.

But don’t worry, we’re here to clear it all up for you and tell you the best way to stay connected during Hurricane Irma.

So, apps like Zello and What’s App and Group Me are great for times when you don’t have cellular data, but still have internet access. Meaning if a cell tower goes down, so does the internet connection — and these apps will NOT work.

Now, there are some alternatives.

Every home is equipped with an Ethernet set up and if you’re paying for home internet you can plug an Ethernet cord directly into the wall and into a laptop or desktop and get a signal.

Make sure you have Facetime or Skype downloaded, or even better Facebook Messenger now allows you to also make phone calls.

But, please check ahead of the storm to be sure this is an option for your family.

Some other good apps to stay connected are, the WFLA News Channel 8 app to get the latest news on the storm.

Also, your phone comes preloaded with a flashlight app that can really help if your electricity goes out. But, be careful not to drain your battery.

You may way to pick up a battery pack extension pack for your phone to remotely charge it if the electricity is out.

These are just a few of the ways to stay safe and connected with others during the storm. If you have any other suggestions or favorite apps, we would love to hear from you on Facebook.

