Tampa Bay area responders returning from Houston brace for Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Many Tampa Bay area first responders have just returned home from the devastation in Houston. Now, they’re preparing for another disaster here at home.

Salvation Army crews just got back late Wednesday from Texas, but Thursday, they’re already preparing again to get back out on the road, this time likely to Miami.

Hurricane Harvey brought the kind of devastation that made grown men cry.

“To see that man break down. It was impactful. The strong man talking about what he lost,” said Jerry Stickney.

Stickney was in Houston helping on behalf of the Salvation Army for almost two weeks, working one of the worst disasters he’s ever seen.

“Texas, they’re strong. They’re resilient, and I got a little Texas in me right now, so we’re ready,” he said.

He’s ready for another storm that poses even bigger threats than Hurricane Harvey.

“The urban search and rescue teams, the body recoveries in Houston, it was hard to hear about there and it would be even harder to hear about here in my own state.”

With that being a real possibility, the Salvation Army is preparing for the next natural disaster.

“We have trailer loads of water, shelf stable meals that have actually been placed in the Miami area, Vero Beach. I’m working with the military if we have to be air lifted in,” said Stickney.

Right now, the path of Hurricane Irma isn’t certain, but crews guess they’ll be heading south.

“We’ll be there for you as soon as it’s safe, we will get there and make sure you’re okay. We’re praying for you and thinking about you, please stay safe. I know if it were turned around and I needed help, people would be there to help me, so as long as I’m able and willing, I am here for anyone. I’m here to do the most good and help our community get back on its feet after this,” said Stickney.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8