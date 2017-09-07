September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In observance of the month and World Suicide Prevention Day, the Tampa Bay Suicide Prevention Task Force and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay will be presenting a special event for anyone interested in suicide prevention.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers calls from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) and 2-1-1 in its 24/7 Gateway Contact Center

If you’re interested in scheduling an interview with someone pertaining to suicide prevention, or the September 9th event, please contact me at 813-410-4129 or kgibson@crisiscenter.com