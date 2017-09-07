St. Pete under state of emergency; no price gouging allowed

By Published:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of St. Petersburg is now under a state of emergency. Mayor Rick Kriseman signed the proclamation on Thursday.

This gives the mayor special authority to take action in response to Hurricane Irma.

It also puts into effect a local order against price gouging.  It is now against city ordinance to charge more than the average retail price for any goods or services sold during the Emergency. (The average retail price is the price it sold for 90 days ago.)

Please report local price gouging to the non-emergency police line at 893-7780.

