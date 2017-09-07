St. Pete-Clearwater Intl. Airport to close Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will close Friday at 11 a.m. until further notice.

The closure comes as a result of Pinellas County’s mandatory evacuation order.

Contact airlines directly for information regarding cancellations and resumption of service.

A notice will be given when the evacuation order is lifted and the airport reopens.

