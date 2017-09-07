Sandbags in high demand across Tampa Bay

Jamel Lanee' By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Sandbags are in high demand in Tampa Bay as thousands prepare for Hurricane Irma.

County Crews are working to keep sandbags in stock at various locations across the Bay area, but some areas quickly running out. There was a sandbag shortage at John Chestnut and Walsingham Parks Thursday morning.

Right now, Pinellas County has four sandbag locations.

  • John Chestnut Park
  • Lealman Community Park
  • Taylor Park
  • Walsingham Park

County crews circled all four parks throughout the day to replenish supplies.

Roger Nipper is filling up sandbags for the first time.  “We have a door wall right by the living room. So we want to make sure that gets tidy up, doesn’t get too close,” he said.  He got what he could while supplies lasted.

Crews went through 26,000 bags Wednesday, at John Chestnut Park itself.

In lieu of sandbags, people used bins, pillowcases and recyclable grocery bags to fill up.

Hank Ausse returned to the park a second time Thursday.  He had tried to find sandbags earlier this week, but the sand was gone.

“They had bags but they didn’t have sand, they ran out of sand. So we grabbed some bags and just waited a day or two came out and filled them up.”

With supplies in high demand, everyone is working together to share.

“I got myself done early,” said Robert Schwartzkopf. “I got through here pretty quick, saw a bunch of people that needed help so I helped them.”

Follow Jamel Lanee’ on Facebook

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s