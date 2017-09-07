Sandbags in high demand across Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Sandbags are in high demand in Tampa Bay as thousands prepare for Hurricane Irma.

County Crews are working to keep sandbags in stock at various locations across the Bay area, but some areas quickly running out. There was a sandbag shortage at John Chestnut and Walsingham Parks Thursday morning.

Right now, Pinellas County has four sandbag locations.

John Chestnut Park

Lealman Community Park

Taylor Park

Walsingham Park

County crews circled all four parks throughout the day to replenish supplies.

Roger Nipper is filling up sandbags for the first time. “We have a door wall right by the living room. So we want to make sure that gets tidy up, doesn’t get too close,” he said. He got what he could while supplies lasted.

Crews went through 26,000 bags Wednesday, at John Chestnut Park itself.

In lieu of sandbags, people used bins, pillowcases and recyclable grocery bags to fill up.

Hank Ausse returned to the park a second time Thursday. He had tried to find sandbags earlier this week, but the sand was gone.

“They had bags but they didn’t have sand, they ran out of sand. So we grabbed some bags and just waited a day or two came out and filled them up.”

With supplies in high demand, everyone is working together to share.

“I got myself done early,” said Robert Schwartzkopf. “I got through here pretty quick, saw a bunch of people that needed help so I helped them.”

