Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Full Tank Burrito with Street Fries

Full Tank Burrito with Street Fries
Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your meal with cole slaw, fresh salad blend, green tea, and pound cake for dessert.
Assemble this recipe, then fold over the tortillas and cook like a quesadillas for fun, handheld treats.

MEAL SHOPPING LIST
Meat
1 lb top sirloin for stir-fry
4 slices bacon
Produce
1 lime
1 (12-oz) package presliced fajita mix (fresh sliced bell peppers and onions)
Frozen
1 (26-oz) package french fries
Dry Grocery
1/2 cup teriyaki marinade
1 (14-oz) box macaroni & cheese dinner
6 (10-inch) flour tortillas
2 cups hot and spicy cheese crackers
2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
From Your Pantry
1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1 tablespoon olive oil

COOKING SEQUENCE
Prepare fries and begin to bake (10 minutes)
Prepare burritos and complete fries; serve (25 minutes)

Recipe: Full Tank Burrito
Total Time – 35 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:
1 lime, for juice
1 lb top sirloin for stir-fry
1/4 cup teriyaki marinade
1 (14-oz) box macaroni & cheese dinner
4 slices bacon
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 (12-oz) package presliced fajita mix (fresh sliced bell peppers and onions), coarsely chopped
6 (10-inch) flour tortillas
2 cups hot and spicy cheese crackers

Steps:
1. Squeeze lime for juice (1 tablespoon). Place beef, lime juice, and marinade in bowl; toss to coat. Prepare macaroni & cheese following stovetop package instructions. Microwave bacon following package instructions, then chop. Stir bacon into macaroni & cheese.
2. Preheat large, nonstick sauté pan 2–3 minutes on medium-high. Chop vegetables. Place oil and beef in pan; cook 3–4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until browned and 145°F. Remove beef from pan. Add vegetables to same pan; cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until slightly tender. Add vegetables to beef; toss to blend.
3. Microwave tortillas following package instructions. Place about 1/2 cup beef mixture in center of each tortilla; top beef with about 2/3 cup of macaroni & cheese, then layer with 12 crackers. Fold in ends of tortilla and roll over filling to make a burrito. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 730kcal; FAT 30g; SAT FAT 9g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 1660mg; CARB 80g; FIBER 5g; SUGARS 7g; PROTEIN 31g; VIT A 20%; VIT C 70%; CALC 20%; IRON 30%

Recipe: Street Fries
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:
1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/4 cup teriyaki marinade
2 tablespoons sriracha sauce
1 (26-oz) package frozen french fries

Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Whisk mayonnaise, marinade, and sriracha until blended.
2. Bake fries following package instructions. Serve with sauce for dipping.

CALORIES (per 1/6 recipe) 260kcal; FAT 11g; SAT FAT 1.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 5mg; SODIUM 1080mg; CARB 35g; FIBER 3g; SUGARS 4g; PROTEIN 4g; VIT A 0%; VIT C 8%; CALC 0%; IRON 2%

