Price gouging complaints include $70 water & $7 gallon gas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – More than 2,500 price-gouging complaints have been filed with the state of Florida since Wednesday morning and the phones continue to ring off the hook.

Water and gas prices remain at the top of the list.

“Someone was charging over $70 for a pack of water,” said Hannah Cope, Call Center Specialist.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is taking one gas supplier, Chevron, to task.

“We’ve received multiple complaints about Chevron, especially in south Florida. Some of the prices were $7, some were $6. Whether they were charging that, I don’t know. Chevron, if you weren’t, reach out and tell me, because I need to know that because you will not be taking advantage of our citizens,” said Bondi.

There are 50 call center employees in Tallahassee. Calls Thursday were averaging 100 an hour.

Operators are working as many as 15 hours a day, but they’re less grumpy than the people on the other end of the phone.

“Yeah, they feel like they’re being taken advantage of at a time they are most vulnerable. Right now, the whole state is,” said Martin Green, Call Center Specialist.

The Attorney General says those preying on the public are simply stealing with possible life threatening consequences.

“You’re supposed to be helping you fellow human being at a time of crisis, not hurting them. And I’m going to do everything in my power to destroy them if they are hurting our citizens,” Bondi said.

Companies found to have violated the law faces fines of up to $25,000 a day.

You can file a price gouging report online at myfloridalegal.com or you can call 1-866-9-No-Scam.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8