PREP YOUR HOME: Bring ALL furniture inside

TAMPA (WFLA) – We got tips from the pros at Handymen For All on how to prepare your home and property ahead of Hurricane Irma.

1. Roll up all windows in your vehicles – keep all vehicles in a carport or garage if you can

2. Gas up vehicle even if you plan to stay – if nothing else this will allow you to listen to newscasts on the radio and you will be able to keep your cell phone charged if you lose electricity

3. Freeze some of the water you have purchased – this will keep food colder longer if the power goes out – REMEMBER YOU SHOULD PRESERVE THE WATER FOR COOKING – you can drink other drinks as you normally do during the day – i.e. Gatorade or Powerade are good sources of hydration

4. If you run out of water but have a pool or other source of standing water nearby you can use this source to flush the toilets. You can also save drinking water in the bathtub – fill it up

5. Get propane for gas grills but you can also use charcoal in these same grills – if you run out of gas you can conVert to charcoal – DO NOT USE GRILLS INSIDE

6. Bring ALL furniture inside – keep it in the garage or any enclosed area if possible

7. Seal all important documents in a zip lock bag – double bag – place in the dishwasher or the highest most convenient location in case you need to evacuate. i.e. Birth certificates, social security cards, credit cards, wills etc.

8. Store all propane or flammable items outside if possible during the storm or in a location where air circulates very well

9. Have lots of candles and oil lamps on hand if you lose electricity, extension cords for generators

10. Turn off water to items that aren’t needed i.e. washing machine, dishwasher, sinks and toilets not being utilized

11. DO NOT WADE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS BAREFOOT – WEAR BOOTS IF POSSIBLE – DEFINITELY DO NOT DRINK ANY FLOOD WATER

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8