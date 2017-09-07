5 AM UPDATE: Powerful Cat 5 Irma packing 180 mph winds, Hurricane warning issued for Bahamas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is maintaining 180 mph winds as the powerful storm heads toward the Bahamas after killing 8 people in the Caribbean.

“As of 5 am, Irma is expected to reach the southern tip of Florida by early Sunday morning as a Category 4 hurricane,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

“Irma’s winds have only slightly weakened as it has passed over the Caribbean Islands. It is still a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph sustained winds,” said Spann.

The eye of the Category 5 storm is passing to the north of the eastern Dominican Republic and about 210 miles east-southeast of Grand Turk Island.

A hurricane warning has been issued for the northwestern Bahamas.

