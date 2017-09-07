Pinellas leaders approve mandatory evacuations for Level A residents beginning Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Commissioners on Thursday approved mandatory evacuations for some residents because of Hurricane Irma.

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution that requires-

  • Mandatory evacuations on Friday morning for all Level A residents, this includes mobile home residents and special needs residents who have registered with the county
  • Optional evacuations on Friday for residents who live in Level B and Level C zones.
  • On Friday evening, Pinellas County Commissioners will decide if Level B and Level C residents will be put under a mandatory evacuation. If Commissioners approve the Level B and Level C evacuations, Level B and Level C residents would be required to begin evacuating at 6 a.m.

Before the vote, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told commissioners he is concerned about the strength of the storm and evacuating residents in time.

 

