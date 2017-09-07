Pasco County recommends voluntary evacuation for residents west of U.S. 19, special needs residents

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Government is recommending voluntary evacuation for residents who live west of U.S. 19 and special needs residents throughout the county.
Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home, RV, or anyone who lives in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding.
The evacuation map for those residents vulnerable to storm surge can be viewed online.
Shelters will open Friday at 11 a.m., but citizens are asked to first considered to ride out the storm with family or friends.
