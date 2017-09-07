Pasco County recommends voluntary evacuation for residents west of U.S. 19, special needs residents

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Government is recommending voluntary evacuation for residents who live west of U.S. 19 and special needs residents throughout the county.

Anyone who lives in a manufactured home, mobile home, RV, or anyone who lives in a low-lying area or an area prone to flooding.

The evacuation map for those residents vulnerable to storm surge can be viewed online.

Shelters will open Friday at 11 a.m., but citizens are asked to first considered to ride out the storm with family or friends.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s