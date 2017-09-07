Orlando Intl. Airport to cease commercial flights Saturday because of Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Commercial flights will cease at Orlando International Airport at 5 p.m. on Saturday due to Hurricane Irma.

The airport made the announcement on its website on Thursday morning.

So far, all of our airports here in the Tampa Bay area are operating on a normal schedule. We will let you know if that changes.

