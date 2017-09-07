No. 22 Florida cancels home opener vs Northern Colorado

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 22 Florida has canceled its home opener against Northern Colorado because of impending Hurricane Irma.
Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin says it “become obvious that playing a football game is not the right thing to do.”
The game will not be made up.
Officials initially moved the start time from 7:30 p.m. Saturday to noon, but Stricklin says it became clear that getting to and from the game would create more problems for a state preparing for a Category 5 hurricane.
Stricklin says “the focus of our state and region needs to be on evacuations and relief efforts. There is a tremendous amount of stress currently on the roads of this state, and the availability of gas, water and other supplies are at critical levels. Playing a college football game Saturday would only add to that stress.”
