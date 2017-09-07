Manatee Co. issues voluntary evacuation order, shelters to open Friday

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Manatee County officials on Thursday issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents who live in evacuation Level A and residents who live in mobile homes. The evacuation order goes into effect on Friday morning.
Hurricane Irma is expected to bring 9-foot storm surges along the Gulf coast in Manatee County.
Manatee County residents who live in mobile homes and in the Level A evacuation areas can begin evacuating on a voluntary basis at 7 a.m. on Friday.
Level A evacuation areas are the red-colored areas on the Manatee County evacuation maps. The Level A areas are located near the coast, rivers, streams and low-lying areas.
Residents can determine which evacuation level they live in by entering an address at the County’s interactive hurricane evacuation map online.
Four emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday for the evacuation:
- Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
- Braden River (pet friendly), 6215 River Club Blvd., Bradenton
- Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton
- Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
“Our emergency shelters should be a last option for anyone who’s decided to leave their home,” said Emergency Management Chief Sherilyn Burris. “We strongly encourage people to stay with family and friends outside of the evacuation area.”
Today the County is coordinating transportation and sheltering assistance with registered special needs clients.
Manatee County Public Works crews assisted County residents loading more than 60,000 sandbags yesterday. Sandbags will be available Thursday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Additional details are on the County’s sandbag area online.
