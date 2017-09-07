Jose becomes 3rd major hurricane of 2017 Atlantic season

MIAMI (WFLA) – Jose has become the third major hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season as of the 5 p.m. update on Thursday from the National Hurricane Center.
Jose has become a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 120 mph.
The hurricane is about 590 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving at about 18 mph.
A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda.
