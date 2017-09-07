JetBlue reduces airfare to $99 from Florida for Irma evacuees

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — JetBlue is slashing the price of non-stop flights out of Florida to $99 each to help people escape Hurricane Irma.
The airline said connecting flights will also be reduced to $159, plus tax.
The same deal is reportedly up for Charleston International and Savannah/Hilton Head International for those looking to get out of Hurricane Irma’s path completely.
Select destinations like Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, The Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, are also included in the reduced fare according to Business Insider.
The $99 fares will be available through Sept. 13 depending on availability.
The airline’s decision to reduce fares comes after other airlines suddenly boosted their prices for flights out of Florida, some up to $1,000 for one-way domestic flights.
WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –
- Cased baseball found in Tampa, searching for owner
- DOWNLOAD NOW: Introducing the brand new WFLA 8 News App
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Move over Punxsutawney Phil, Lobster predicts longer summer
>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD
the latest trending news straight from social media.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.