I-75 crawling as people from south Florida escape Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers have been monitoring the high volume of traffic along the Florida Turnpike, as drivers evacuate south Florida.

Any vehicle left disabled or abandoned along the Florida Turnpike will be towed off of the roadway.

Drivers can call FHP on their cell phones if assistance is needed. The Florida Turnpike is also using the cameras along the roadway to monitor problems that arise.

Troopers are reminding drivers to make sure they stop for fuel to complete their journey.

At this time, troopers say only vehicles are allowed to fuel. No one will be permitted to fill other containers because the goal is to get drivers back on the road as soon as possible.

Stopping along the Turnpike, except in designated areas, is prohibited unless your vehicle becomes disabled or there is an emergency.

If you are involved in a crash and it is minor, please move the vehicles from the roadway and you can exchange information and submit a driver’s report of a crash here.