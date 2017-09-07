Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc with cruise line passengers and destinations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cruise lines are moving their ships away from Hurricane Irma.

That has resulted in cancellations, delays, itinerary changes and shortened cruises.

Passengers boarding the Carnival Cruise ship “Paradise” could not get an answer about whether they were going to Cuba or not until well after they boarded.

“They told us if we didn’t get on board and we didn’t travel that we have lost our money,” said Daniel Walsh.

Carnival closed its south Florida offices, but still expected Justin Perkins of Lakeland and his friends to drive to Miami to catch a cruise there and return to port on Monday.

“We were afraid that we won’t be able to get enough gas, you know, to get down there and get back after the storm,” said Perkins.

The boat left without him.

“Our vehicles would probably get destroyed if we left them down at the port there,” he explained.

Without “cancel for any reason” travel insurance, Perkins is at the mercy of Carnival.

He says the cruise line has offered only a credit for taxes and fees.

Just after 3 p.m., passengers aboard the Paradise learned the ship was bound for Cuba.

Carnival has canceled or delayed several cruises.

It announced Thursday afternoon it is issuing credits for future trips to passengers whose cruises are shortened, cancelled or delayed.

