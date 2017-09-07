Hurricane Irma likely to be far worse than monster Andrew

MIAMI, Fla. - In this Aug. 24, 1992 photo, a sailboat sits on a sidewalk at Dinner Key in Miami after it was washed ashore by Hurricane Andrew. Several days after it almost dissipated, Andrew rapidly strengthened and was a Category 4 storm at landfall in Homestead, Fla. The Hurricane Center measured a peak wind gust of 164 mph. Andrew continued into the Gulf of Mexico before reaching the central Louisiana coast as a Category 3 hurricane. Andrew was blamed for 23 deaths in the U.S. and three deaths in the Bahamas and caused an estimated $26.5 billion in damage in the United States. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water.

Bigger and with a much different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992’s Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. At the time, the National Weather Service says, Andrew was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion in 1992 dollars – or about $50 billion in current dollars.

Kate Hale, Miami-Dade’s emergency management chief says by nearly every measure Irma looks far worse. She told The Associated Press on Thursday: “Nobody can make this up. This storm. This track at this point.”

