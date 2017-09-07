Hurricane Irma likely to be far worse than monster Andrew

WASHINGTON (AP) – For an entire generation in South Florida, Hurricane Andrew was the monster storm that reshaped a region. Irma is likely to blow that out of the water.
Bigger and with a much different path of potential destruction, Irma is forecast to hit lots more people and buildings than 1992’s Andrew, said experts, including veterans of Andrew. At the time, the National Weather Service says, Andrew was the costliest hurricane in U.S. history with damages of $26.5 billion in 1992 dollars – or about $50 billion in current dollars.
Kate Hale, Miami-Dade’s emergency management chief says by nearly every measure Irma looks far worse. She told The Associated Press on Thursday: “Nobody can make this up. This storm. This track at this point.”
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Sarasota woman stranded in St. Maarten during Hurricane Irma
- Orlando Intl. Airport to end commercial flights Saturday because of Hurricane Irma
- Polk sheriff’s tweets for law breakers seeking shelter during Irma spark firestorm
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue