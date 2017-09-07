How to secure home docks ahead of Hurricane Irma

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s worry in Polk County that docks could be broken up by strong winds from Hurricane Irma.
People in the area remember damage caused by Hurricane Charlie in 2004. That storm impacted areas around the more than 500 lakes in the county.
Larry Gohn, owner of Larry Gohn Marine Construction says cross bracing, sometimes called “X” bracing is a good solution for securing your dock.
Gohn says doing it this way could lower the chance of your dock breaking apart, preventing pieces of wood from becoming projectiles.
Larry Covre owns a vacation home in along Lake Howard in Winter Haven. He came back down from Canada to secure his home and dock.
“When the wind gets blowing, the waves get crashing into the dock and there may not be enough support in the structure of the dock, so it doesn’t hurt to put some cross-bracing in to reinforce it,” Covre says.
Gohn says there’s still time to make adjustments to your dock or hire a company to get the work done before a possible impact by Hurricane Irma.
Follow Corey Davis on Facebook
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Sarasota woman stranded in St. Maarten during Hurricane Irma
- Orlando Intl. Airport to end commercial flights Saturday because of Hurricane Irma
- Polk sheriff’s tweets for law breakers seeking shelter during Irma spark firestorm
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue