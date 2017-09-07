How to secure home docks ahead of Hurricane Irma

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s worry in Polk County that docks could be broken up by strong winds from Hurricane Irma.

People in the area remember damage caused by Hurricane Charlie in 2004. That storm impacted areas around the more than 500 lakes in the county.

Larry Gohn, owner of Larry Gohn Marine Construction says cross bracing, sometimes called “X” bracing is a good solution for securing your dock.

Gohn says doing it this way could lower the chance of your dock breaking apart, preventing pieces of wood from becoming projectiles.

Larry Covre owns a vacation home in along Lake Howard in Winter Haven. He came back down from Canada to secure his home and dock.

“When the wind gets blowing, the waves get crashing into the dock and there may not be enough support in the structure of the dock, so it doesn’t hurt to put some cross-bracing in to reinforce it,” Covre says.

Gohn says there’s still time to make adjustments to your dock or hire a company to get the work done before a possible impact by Hurricane Irma.

