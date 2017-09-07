Hillsborough County issues voluntary evacuation for special-needs residents in Zone A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is issuing a voluntary evacuation for special-needs residents located in Evacuation Zone A beginning Friday.

Two shelters will be opened to accommodate special-needs residents only.

The shelters will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until further notice at the following locations:

  • Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover
  • SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

The shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

Residents can confirm evacuations zones at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe or call 813-272-5900.

