Hillsborough County issues voluntary evacuation for special-needs residents in Zone A

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is issuing a voluntary evacuation for special-needs residents located in Evacuation Zone A beginning Friday.

Two shelters will be opened to accommodate special-needs residents only.

The shelters will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until further notice at the following locations:

Strawberry Crest High School, 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover

SunDome at USF, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

The shelters are only for residents with medical issues that require electricity assistance or cognitive issues that would not be supported in a general population shelter.

Residents can confirm evacuations zones at HCFLGov.net/StaySafe or call 813-272-5900.

