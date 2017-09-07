Hillsborough commissioners pass ordinance that protests war, presidential monuments

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners passed an ordinance Thursday that protects war and presidential monuments from being removed.

At Veterans’ Memorial Park, several monuments pay tribute to those who fought nobly for our country. If there’s ever a fight to remove any of the monuments at the park, or elsewhere in Hillsborough County, it could turn into an uphill battle.

“The movement of any future monuments or memorials will require a public hearing in front of the board,” a county official said during a meeting at the county administration building.

A hearing would be a major part of a grueling process to remove a monument.

The War Veterans’ Memorial Protection Ordinance passed 4-to-2. It makes it illegal to take down a monument devoted to the U.S. military or a U.S. president.

The Confederate monument being removed in downtown Tampa is exempt from the ordinance.

Still, it brought out passionate supporters.

“I’m disgusted to be an American and I’m disgusted to call Hillsborough County my home. You did right. You voted to save it and you coward to the agitators,” said Tampa resident Jenna Bernstein.

Commissioners noted any future Board of County Commissioners could someday undo the ordinance they just approved.

There is word on when it will go into effect.