Hillsborough commissioners pass ordinance that protests war, presidential monuments

Ryan Hughes By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Commissioners passed an ordinance Thursday that protects war and presidential monuments from being removed. 

At Veterans’ Memorial Park, several monuments pay tribute to those who fought nobly for our country.  If there’s ever a fight to remove any of the monuments at the park, or elsewhere in Hillsborough County, it could turn into an uphill battle.

“The movement of any future monuments or memorials will require a public hearing in front of the board,” a county official said during a meeting at the county administration building.

A hearing would be a major part of a grueling process to remove a monument.

The War Veterans’ Memorial Protection Ordinance passed 4-to-2.  It makes it illegal to take down a monument devoted to the U.S. military or a U.S. president.

The Confederate monument being removed in downtown Tampa is exempt from the ordinance.

Still, it brought out passionate supporters.

“I’m disgusted to be an American and I’m disgusted to call Hillsborough County my home. You did right. You voted to save it and you coward to the agitators,” said Tampa resident Jenna Bernstein.

Commissioners noted any future Board of County Commissioners could someday undo the ordinance they just approved.

There is word on when it will go into effect.

Follow Ryan Hughes on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s