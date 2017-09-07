Gov. Scott orders all public K-12 schools, colleges, universities, state offices to close Fri., Mon.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott is directing all public K-12 schools, state colleges and universities and state offices to close Friday and Monday.
“Today, I am directing the closure of all public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices for their normal activities effective Friday through Monday, to ensure we have every space available for sheltering and staging,” Scott said.
“Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate. Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts.”
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Sarasota woman stranded in St. Maarten during Hurricane Irma
- Orlando Intl. Airport to end commercial flights Saturday because of Hurricane Irma
- Polk sheriff’s tweets for law breakers seeking shelter during Irma spark firestorm
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue