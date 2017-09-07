Gov. Scott orders all public K-12 schools, colleges, universities, state offices to close Fri., Mon.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Rick Scott is directing all public K-12 schools, state colleges and universities and state offices to close Friday and Monday.

“Today, I am directing the closure of all public schools, state colleges, state universities and state offices for their normal activities effective Friday through Monday, to ensure we have every space available for sheltering and staging,” Scott said.

“Floridians are facing a life-threatening storm in Hurricane Irma, and every family must prepare to evacuate. Our state’s public schools serve a vital role in our communities as shelters for displaced residents and staging areas for hurricane recovery efforts.”

