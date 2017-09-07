Gov. Scott doubles down on evacuation orders, activates more National Guard members to help with Irma preparedness

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – As Hurricane Irma takes aim for Florida, Governor Rick Scott is doubling down on evacuation orders and bolstering the state’s response. At a press conference Thursday afternoon, the governor announced he’s activated an additional 3,000 members of the Florida Army and Air National Guard to prepare for the deadly storm. All 7,000 members of the National Guard will be deployed by Friday.

“We are expecting our state to have major impacts from Hurricane Irma and we are taking aggressive actions to make sure Florida is prepared. Today we will have more than 4,000 total Florida National Guard members activated, with all remaining members ready to report for duty first thing tomorrow to assist with preparation efforts. These men and women are putting themselves in harm’s way to save the lives of their fellow Floridians while many of their own families are evacuating. I am proud of their commitment to keeping our families safe,” said the governor.

Scott said 31,000 people have already evacuated from the Florida Keys and urged residents who are still in the area to get out immediately. “We can’t save you once the storm starts,” said Scott. “You can rebuild your home, get your posesssions again, but you cannot rebuild your life or your family.”

Hurricane and Storm Surge watches are in effect for parts of South Florida and the Florida Keys. The governor said additional watches should be expected. He warned the storm may move west and said Floridians on the west coast should not be complacent.

Mandatory evacuation orders have already been issued in Miami Dade and Monroe Counties and voluntary evacuation orders have been issued in Broward and Collier Counties. Pinellas County Commissioners approved mandatory evacuation for Level A residents.

Scott said all Floridians should pay close attention to local alerts and follow the directions of local officials. Shelters are opening doors in coastal counties throughout hte day, including shelters for people with special needs, pets and general populations.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8