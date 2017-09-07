Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – The following counties have indicated they will open emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma at the times and locations listed below.
PINELLAS COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at noon on Friday at the following locations:
- Tarpon Springs Middle School (501 N. Florida Ave., Tarpon Springs)
- Palm Harbor University High School (1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor)
- Dunedin Highland Middle School (70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin)*
- Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater)*
- Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave., Largo)
- Gibbs High School (850 34th St. South, St. Petersburg)
- John Hopkins Middle School (701 16th St. South, St. Petersburg)*
*Special Needs/Pet-Friendly Shelter
MANATEE COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday at the following locations:
- Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
- Braden River High School (pet friendly), 6545 State Road 70 East, Bradenton
- Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton
- Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
- Special Needs Shelter — Nolan Middle School (pet friendly), 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch
POLK COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:
- Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
- Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales
- Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
- Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
- Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
- Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
- Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
- Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City
PASCO COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 11 a.m Friday at the following locations:
- Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson
- Hudson River Ridge Middle/High School, 11646 Town Road Road, New Port Richey
- Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O’ Lakes
- Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel
- Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open for Evacuation Zone A at 8 a.m. Friday at the following locations:
- Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street, Tampa
- Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street, Plant City
- Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways, Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)
- Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
- Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE, Ruskin
- Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road, Odessa
- Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Tampa
- Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
- Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street, Brandon
- Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
- Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road, Seffner (Pet-Friendly)
- Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road, Valrico
- Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road, Valrico
- Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace
