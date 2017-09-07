Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – The following counties have indicated they will open emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma at the times and locations listed below.

PINELLAS COUNTY:

Emergency shelters will open at noon on Friday at the following locations:

Tarpon Springs Middle School (501 N. Florida Ave., Tarpon Springs)

Palm Harbor University High School (1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor)

Dunedin Highland Middle School (70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin)*

Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater)*

Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave., Largo)

Gibbs High School (850 34th St. South, St. Petersburg)

John Hopkins Middle School (701 16th St. South, St. Petersburg)*

*Special Needs/Pet-Friendly Shelter

MANATEE COUNTY:

Emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City

Braden River High School (pet friendly), 6545 State Road 70 East, Bradenton

Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton

Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto

Special Needs Shelter — Nolan Middle School (pet friendly), 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

POLK COUNTY:

Emergency shelters will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:

Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland

Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales

Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry

Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana

Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport

Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven

Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport

Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City

PASCO COUNTY:

Emergency shelters will open at 11 a.m Friday at the following locations:

Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson

Hudson River Ridge Middle/High School, 11646 Town Road Road, New Port Richey

Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel

Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:

Emergency shelters will open for Evacuation Zone A at 8 a.m. Friday at the following locations:

Middleton High School, 4801 N 22 nd Street, Tampa

Street, Tampa Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street, Plant City

Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways, Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)

Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa

Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19 th Ave NE, Ruskin

Ave NE, Ruskin Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road, Odessa

Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Tampa

Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street, Brandon

Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)

Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road, Seffner (Pet-Friendly)

Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road, Valrico

Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road, Valrico

Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8