Emergency shelters opening across Tampa Bay area ahead of Hurricane Irma

In this GOES-13 satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 at 7:15 a.m. EDT, and released by NASA/NOAA GOES Project, Hurricane Irma tracks over Saint Martin and the Leeward Islands. Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-mph winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, Cuba and Hispaniola and a possible direct hit on densely populated South Florida. (NASA/NOAA GOES Project via AP)

(WFLA) – The following counties have indicated they will open emergency shelters ahead of Hurricane Irma at the times and locations listed below.

PINELLAS COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at noon on Friday at the following locations:

  • Tarpon Springs Middle School (501 N. Florida Ave., Tarpon Springs)
  • Palm Harbor University High School (1900 Omaha St., Palm Harbor)
  • Dunedin Highland Middle School (70 Patricia Ave., Dunedin)*
  • Oak Grove Middle School (1370 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater)*
  • Largo High School (410 Missouri Ave., Largo)
  • Gibbs High School (850 34th St. South, St. Petersburg)
  • John Hopkins Middle School (701 16th St. South, St. Petersburg)*

*Special Needs/Pet-Friendly Shelter

MANATEE COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 4 p.m. Friday at the following locations:

  • Myakka Elementary School, 37205 Manatee Ave., Myakka City
  • Braden River High School (pet friendly), 6545 State Road 70 East, Bradenton
  • Manatee High School (pet friendly), 1000 32nd Street West, Bradenton
  • Mills Elementary (pet friendly), 7200 69th Street East, Palmetto
  • Special Needs Shelter — Nolan Middle School (pet friendly), 6615 Greenbrook Blvd., Lakewood Ranch

POLK COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 8 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:

  • Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
  • Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland
  • Spook Hill Elementary, 321 Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Ave. E, Lake Wales
  • Mulberry Middle School, 500 Martin Luther King Ave., Mulberry
  • Lake Marion Creek Elementary, 3055 Lk. Marion Creek Road, Poinciana
  • Horizons Elementary, 1700 Forest Lake Drive, Davenport
  • Chain of Lakes Elementary, 7001 CR 653, Winter Haven
  • Davenport School of the Arts, 4751 N CR 547, Davenport
  • Donald Bronson Community Center, 124 Bronson Trail, Polk City

PASCO COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open at 11 a.m Friday at the following locations:

  • Fivay High School, 12115 Chicago Ave., Hudson
  • Hudson River Ridge Middle/High School, 11646 Town Road Road, New Port Richey
  • Sunlake High School, 3023 Sunlake Blvd., Land O’ Lakes
  • Wesley Chapel High School, 30651 Wells Road, Wesley Chapel
  • Wiregrass Ranch High School, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY:
Emergency shelters will open for Evacuation Zone A at 8 a.m. Friday at the following locations:

  • Middleton High School, 4801 N 22nd Street, Tampa
  • Simmons Career Center, 1202 W Grant Street, Plant City
  • Shields Middle School, 15732 Beth Shields Ways, Ruskin (Pet-Friendly)
  • Pizzo Elementary School, 11701 Bull Run, Tampa
  • Cypress Creek Elementary School, 400 19th Ave NE, Ruskin
  • Hammond Elementary School, 8008 N Mobley Road, Odessa
  • Sessums Elementary School, 11525 Ramble Creek Drive, Tampa
  • Bartels Middle School, 9020 Imperial Oak Blvd, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
  • Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria Street, Brandon
  • Smith, Sgt. Paul Middle School, 14303 Citrus Pointe Drive, Tampa (Pet-Friendly)
  • Burnett Middle School, 1010 N Kingsway Road, Seffner (Pet-Friendly)
  • Valrico Elementary School, 609 South Miller Road, Valrico
  • Summerfield Crossings Elementary School, 11050 Fairway Meadow Road, Valrico
  • Greco Middle School, 6925 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

