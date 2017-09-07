DeVos will end Obama rules on campus sex assault

(AP) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos plans to end the Obama administration’s rules for investigating allegations of sexual violence on campus.

DeVos said Thursday, “The era of ‘rule by letter’ is over,” as she announced plans to review and replace the way colleges and university handle investigations.

The Obama administration guidance was originally delivered in a letter to schools. She says it has failed many students and done a “disservice to everyone involved.”

The letter details what schools must do to investigate allegations of sexual violence.

DeVos makes clear that “acts of sexual misconduct are reprehensible, disgusting, and unacceptable.”

But she says, “Instead of working with schools on behalf of students, the prior administration weaponized the Office for Civil Rights to work against schools and against students.”

She says the department will seek public comment and university expertise to develop rules to replace the current policy.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8