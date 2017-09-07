Commission makes changes amid fallout from Confederate statue removal in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – By the end of this week, you will no longer be able to see the Confederate statue outside of the Hillsborough County courthouse. Several weeks ago, commissioners voted 4-3 to take the statue down after public outcry. Now, weeks later, they’re making a few changes after getting an earful from those on the other side who feel their voices weren’t heard before the decision was made.

“I’m disgusted to be an American and I’m disgusted to call Hillsborough County my home. You did right, you voted to save it. And you cowards…(inaudible)…agitators and I can’t believe it. You did the right thing. And I just am disgusted,” she shouted one Tampa resident at a hearing on Thursday.

The statue is one of dozens of statue across America that are being ripped from the ground and removed piece-by-piece.  It has been separated into 20 pieces and will be housed at an undisclosed location before its transported to the Brandon Family Cemetery, where it’ll be re-erected.

“It’s not anger, it’s sadness.  Let’s clarify this.  It’s absolute sadness because I who represent 12,000 Jews who served in the Confederacy.  That’s a war memorial for dead American veterans.  Period,” said Jenna Bernstein.

At the end of the hearing Thursday, commissioners passed an ordinance requiring a rigorous public hearing before any war-related monuments are removed, but say the Confederate monument coming down today will not be affected by the vote.

