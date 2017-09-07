CLOSED: Sandbag distribution delayed at Hillsborough County sites

TAMPA (WFLA) – Sandbags have been in hot demand in Hillsborough County. So much so that county officials temporarily suspended the distribution of sandbags.

The sites ran out of sand. The County had been distributing at an unprecedented rate of about 10,000 bags per hour.

The County will reopen the sites when additional materials have been delivered.

