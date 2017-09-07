Certain Pinellas residents under mandatory evacuation starting at 6 a.m. Friday

News Channel 8 Reporter Peter Bernard By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is about to get very personal for thousands of Pinellas County residents forced to evacuate their homes. 

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, people who live in Zone A, along the beaches, the barrier islands and all mobile home residents have to begin to get out.

From Tierra Verde to Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg, Largo, Gulfport, Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, the official word is, you have two days to evacuate.

“We’re getting the house ready to go so, we’re leaving. Going to the kid’s house,” said Steve Elliot.

Up and down the barrier islands, people are making plans to move.

“Him and I are gonna board the windows up tomorrow, and I found a shelter, so I got plans to go to a shelter,” said Patrick Aaron.

Mandatory evacuations apply to Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas and every mobile home in the county.

That’s about 160,000 people.

“We’re not going door to door and we’re not arresting people. But, they run the risk at their own peril of not heeding the directive,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri .

Gwen Kinen’s house is buttoned up tight. Hurricane shutters are up, sand bags are placed. She’s ready.

“We don’t have to be out ’til Sunday at 8 a.m. and we’re not sure that we’re gonna potentially evacuate and the only thing we’re gonna wait on is to see where it’s tracking,” said Kinen.

There are skeptics.

“I don’t see the point in being evacuated Friday, Saturday, when the storm won’t be here ’til Sunday,” said John Saxton.

But, it could take two days to get everyone out.

If you don’t know what zone you’re in, make sure you download our Storm Team 8 hurricane ready guide. It includes county maps which show your evacuation zones.

If emergency planners decide to bump the evacuations up to B and C zones, we’re talking a half a million people.

Follow Peter Bernard on Facebook

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s