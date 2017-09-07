Certain Pinellas residents under mandatory evacuation starting at 6 a.m. Friday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Irma is about to get very personal for thousands of Pinellas County residents forced to evacuate their homes.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, people who live in Zone A, along the beaches, the barrier islands and all mobile home residents have to begin to get out.

From Tierra Verde to Tarpon Springs, St. Petersburg, Largo, Gulfport, Safety Harbor and Oldsmar, the official word is, you have two days to evacuate.

“We’re getting the house ready to go so, we’re leaving. Going to the kid’s house,” said Steve Elliot.

Up and down the barrier islands, people are making plans to move.

“Him and I are gonna board the windows up tomorrow, and I found a shelter, so I got plans to go to a shelter,” said Patrick Aaron.

Mandatory evacuations apply to Zone A, which includes all low-lying areas and every mobile home in the county.

That’s about 160,000 people.

“We’re not going door to door and we’re not arresting people. But, they run the risk at their own peril of not heeding the directive,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri .

Gwen Kinen’s house is buttoned up tight. Hurricane shutters are up, sand bags are placed. She’s ready.

“We don’t have to be out ’til Sunday at 8 a.m. and we’re not sure that we’re gonna potentially evacuate and the only thing we’re gonna wait on is to see where it’s tracking,” said Kinen.

There are skeptics.

“I don’t see the point in being evacuated Friday, Saturday, when the storm won’t be here ’til Sunday,” said John Saxton.

But, it could take two days to get everyone out.

If you don’t know what zone you’re in, make sure you download our Storm Team 8 hurricane ready guide. It includes county maps which show your evacuation zones.

If emergency planners decide to bump the evacuations up to B and C zones, we’re talking a half a million people.

