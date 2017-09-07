Cased baseball found in Tampa, searching for owner

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baseball was found in a collectors case just outside of WFLA News Channel 8. Now, we’re trying to track down the owner.
Shane Samuelson was outside of the WFLA News Channel 8 station by the Hillsborough river when he saw something peculiar sitting on a tree stump across the water from the Sheraton hotel.
Samuelson walked over to the stump around 8:30 Thursday morning, he discovered a baseball perfectly kept in a plastic collectors baseball case.
After further inspection, Samuelson found the baseball had little doodles on it and assumed it may actually be a youth baseball.
“Someone must really care about this baseball for it to be in a case like this,” Samuelson said.
We need your help to find the owner of this baseball who is probably missing it terribly. Please share this story with your friends around the Tampa Bay area to get this prized possession back home.
