87 year old Relay Swimmer

If you’ve always wanted to try something but you think you’re too old, it’s time to check that attitude at the door. Joan Campbell is a master swimmer who’s relay team recently broke the world record in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the Rowdy Gaines Masters Classic. Betty Lorenzi, who swam the third leg of the race, even came back after breaking her neck in a fall a few years ago.
