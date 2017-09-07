8 On Your Side to answer your questions about Hurricane Irma during phone bank today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been tracking Hurricane Irma for quite some time, and now that Irma is getting closer to us here in the Tampa Bay area, you might have some questions.
There is still a lot of uncertainty about the storm.
WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side will help get those questions answered for you during a special Hurricane Irma phone bank today.
8 On Your Side experts and volunteers will be available to answer your questions.
The phone bank begins at 11 a.m. and will continue through 7:30 p.m.
The phone number to call is 1-800-528-0808.
We are committed to being On Your Side as you prepare for Hurricane Irma.
HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –
- The latest on Hurricane Irma from Storm Team 8
- 2017 Hurricane Guide
- CHECKLIST: Disaster supply list for hurricane
- Where to get sandbags in the Tampa Bay area
- How to get water even if the stores are out
- Hurricane Irma: Local school districts to decide about closures
- The one thing you must do for your pet as Irma approaches
- Sarasota woman stranded in St. Maarten during Hurricane Irma
- Orlando Intl. Airport to end commercial flights Saturday because of Hurricane Irma
- Polk sheriff’s tweets for law breakers seeking shelter during Irma spark firestorm
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19
- Gov. Scott declares state of emergency in all Fla. counties in response to Hurricane Irma
- Gov. Scott encouraging Floridians to be prepared for hurricane
- AG Bondi activates Florida’s price gouging hotline in wake of declared state of emergency
- Bottled water, supplies going fast as Tampa Bay area prepares for possibility of Hurricane Irma
- Tampa Bay area residents need to get hurricane plans in place while skies still blue