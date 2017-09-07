8 On Your Side to answer your questions about Hurricane Irma during phone bank today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve been tracking Hurricane Irma for quite some time, and now that Irma is getting closer to us here in the Tampa Bay area, you might have some questions.

There is still a lot of uncertainty about the storm.

WFLA News Channel 8 On Your Side will help get those questions answered for you during a special Hurricane Irma phone bank today.

8 On Your Side experts and volunteers will be available to answer your questions.

The phone bank begins at 11 a.m. and will continue through 7:30 p.m.

The phone number to call is 1-800-528-0808.

We are committed to being On Your Side as you prepare for Hurricane Irma.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8