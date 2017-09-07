2 Headed Calf Fest

St. Petersburg Museum of History Closing Friday to Prepare For Irma

Two-Headed Calf Fest Rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16

PETERSBURG, FL. (Sept. 7, 2017) – The St. Petersburg Museum of History will close to the public starting Friday, Sept. 8, through Monday, Sept. 11, to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Considering the size and force of Irma, and its path still uncertain, the Museum will need the time to secure and protect artifacts and exhibits.

“It is our responsibility to protect St. Petersburg’s history, this means making sure the city’s archives and collections are secure as to the best of our ability,” said Museum Executive Director Rui Farias. “With the uncertainty of this storm, we don’t want to take any chances.”

The Museum is scheduled to reopen Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 10am.

Two Headed Calf Fest Moo-ving to Saturday, Sept. 16

Due to Hurricane Irma and the closing of the Museum of History, the Two Headed Calf Fest is rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16.

The party for the City’s most iconic oddity will have to wait one more week – so will the naming of the 92-year-old two headed, six-legged, two-tailed calf.

The Two-Headed Calf Fest will feature live music and mermaids, along with carnival side-show oddities, world-famous werewolf were-pups, a costume contest, food trucks and unlimited craft beer sampling from Flying Boat, 3 Daughters, Cigar City and St. Pete Brewing.

The entire Museum, including Alligators & Oddities and Schrader’s Little Cooperstown exhibits will be open to festival goers.

Tickets for the Sept. 16 Two-Headed Calf Fest are $30. Tickets are available at the Museum of History, or by visiting the Museum’s website, ww.historystpete.org.

The St. Petersburg Museum of History is located at 335 2nd Ave. NE in St. Petersburg. Museum hours are Monday-Saturday 10-5 and Sundays Noon-5. For more information on Museum memberships or to purchase tickets, visit www.historystpete.org or call 727-894-1052.

Contact: Rui Farias

Email: rui@spmoh.org

Telephone: 727.894.1052 ext. 207

Cell Phone: 727.365.7353