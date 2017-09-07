1 dead in St. Pete condo fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died Thursday morning when a condo caught fire in St. Petersburg.

Firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to the Waterside condominium complex at Coquina Key.

The fire broke out in a condo on the second floor of the complex.

One person escaped from the burning condo, but that person’s roommate did not, according to St. Petersburg Fire Department Spokesperson Lt. Steve Lawrence.

The person who survived the fire suffered second and third degree burns and was transported to Tampa General Hospital.

No other details have been released.

