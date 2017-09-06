Vital information to remember in event of evacuation for Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Stocking up on food and water in your home is a great way to prepare for a hurricane, but what if you have to suddenly evacuate? News Channel 8 Traffic Reporter Leslee Lacey tells us to remember the essentials when escaping town.

“The most important thing is having a full tank of gas. If you’re evacuating, it’s likely thousands of others are too. You may have to drive further than you think,” Leslee advised.

Many gas stations may be out of fuel by the time an evacuation gets underway.

Make sure your vehicle is ready to hit the road. Check your tires and your antifreeze so you don’t overheat the vehicle. Remember you could get stuck in a lengthy traffic jam.

Make sure you have a carrier for your pets. Especially for a cat, because they tend to walk all throughout your vehicle, including dangerous places. Have a leash to walk your dog for bathroom breaks along the road trip, but remember that won’t work for a cat. You don’t want to risk losing your cat outdoors, so bring a disposable litter box.

Of course, bring food and water for you and your pets and a personal hygiene bag.

Don’t forget a folder filled with vital paperwork, like insurance information.

Know your evacuation route. You can check with your city or county for these routes. You can also download our 2017 Hurricane Guide. It has several counties and large scale maps all around the Tampa Bay area to make it easy for you to see exactly where to go.

Don’t worry about spending extra money to take the quick toll roads. All will be free across Florida until the storm passes.

Have cash on hand. ATM’s can run out quickly during natural disasters. If electricity is down, credit cards may not be an option.

They key is to be prepared so you can quickly get in your vehicle so you can minimize the stress of evacuating and create a safer experience.

