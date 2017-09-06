VIDEO: Watch Hurricane Irma on live cam in St. Maarten

ST. MAARTEN (WFLA) – The island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean got pounded by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.
The Category 5 storm hit the island before 7 a.m. with 185 mph winds.
The Port St. Maarten MahoBeachCam.com was streaming live when it got knocked offline. You can hear the power of the wind.
Maho Beach Cam is a 24/7 live streaming Internet video broadcast produced by PTZtv.
