USF team researches WHO evacuates in a hurricane

TAMPA (WFLA) – A University of South Florida team of hurricane researchers under the direction Dr. Jennifer Collins is getting ready to deploy if evacuations are ordered in Florida.
They will initially interview people at rest areas when the road becomes congested about their social connections and how these influenced their decision to evacuate.
Then later go into areas affected by a hurricane (assuming a Florida landfall) to interview those who didn’t evacuate.
This follows recent work published in the American Meteorological Society’s Journal Weather, Climate and Society on Hurricane Matthew.
