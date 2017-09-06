Tattoo Removal from ZMD Center

Do you have a tattoo that no longer fits your personality or lifestyle? Or maybe it’s a painful reminder of a previous relationship or time you would rather forget. The PicoSure laser can help remove your unwanted tattoo faster than ever before! Effective tattoo removal can be accomplished in as little as three sessions without painful side effects, or prolonged recovery time!*

Who benefits: If you either have doubts about your tattoo, or maybe even don’t like the outcome of it. We are here to help. ZMD Center for Face & Body uses the latest technology in laser tattoo removal and Brian K. Zebrowski, MD FACS stands by his promise to deliver patient satisfaction to each and every patient.

What are benefits:

  • Laser tattoo removal is a procedure that will completely remove the tattoo from the skin.
  • Affordable
  • Expert technicians
  • Zero to Minimal downtime

