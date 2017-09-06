Tampa mayor declares local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – All over Tampa, grocery store shelves are empty of water, bread and other essentials.

Tampa residents have been stocking up in advance of Hurricane Irma.

Audra Chiellini filled her grocery cart Wednesday, but still isn’t sure if she is staying or going before the storm hits.

“We’re packing like we’re leaving,” said Chiellini.

Her husband is a Hillsborough County firefighter and will have to stay in Tampa during the storm, but the family lives in a house that has flooded before and they don’t want to take any chances with their three children.

The problem for them is knowing where to go to evacuate.

“We don’t even know where to go now, because if it goes up the eastern coast, all of our family would be in North Carolina,” said Chiellini.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn declared a local state of emergency on Wednesday, but did not order an evacuation.

He did urge families with senior citizens and people with special needs to get out of town.

“If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, take the appropriate precautions. I’m not saying this because I want to inconvenience you. I’m saying it because I do not want to come and get you in a body bag,” said Buckhorn.

