Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Miami Dolphins game moved to November 19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener against the Miami Dolphins will not be played in Miami on Sunday, the National Football League announced Tuesday.

The National Football League announced Wednesday the game will now be moved to November 19 to be played at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Week 11 was previously an open date for both clubs.

