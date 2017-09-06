Tampa Bay area families with relatives in Puerto Rico fear for their safety during Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – Many people in the Tampa Bay area are worried about their families on the islands who are feeling the impact of Hurricane Irma.
News Channel 8 spoke with a family that moved to Tampa from Puerto Rico to open a business. They are extremely worried about what’s happening back home.
Jessica Pizarro was frantically trying to reach her family in Puerto Rico.
“I’m just worried about it. It’s huge, it’s a monster,” Pizarro said of the hurricane.
She checks Facebook to see if they’re okay.
“Oh my god. That’s an electricity wire. Fire. Oh, wow.”
Her family is in the path of Hurricane Irma.
“If a monster like that would hit it, we would see a big devastation on the island,” she said.
Angelitos’ customers are concerned, too. Ramone Guerrero was eating lunch at Angelitos on Fletcher Avenue. His entire family is in the Dominican Republic.
“Okay what is going on? I cannot get through, all the cell phone lines fall,” he said.
After the lunch time rush, Pizarro finally got through to her family.
“They are expecting the eye of the hurricane to go across the island around 6 p.m,” Pizarro said.
As her family prepares for damage, she’s prepared to help.
“As a country, we are all very strong and we are always there together,” she said.
