St. Petersburg city leaders urge residents to prepare for storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg city leaders are asking residents to be prepared for Hurricane Irma.

Mayor Rick Kriseman, along with staff, held a press conference Wednesday afternoon, addressing the urgency to be ready for Hurricane Irma after seeing what happened in Texas.

“Yesterday in Houston, the body of an infant that was swept away during the flooding was recovered. An infant. I can not bear for that to happen here in St. Petersburg,” said Mayor Kriseman. “We’re studying the track that the storm is currently taking.”

Sandbags are available at six locations.

The line was long at 60th Street North Wednesday morning.

“Two hours, two hours,” said one driver.

The mayor said those living in flood-prone areas should act quickly, even though evacuation orders have not been given.

“For everyone living in a mobile home, in an RV, in a low lying area that’s in category A, start planning now,” said Kriseman.

Public works crews have been working around the clock to address any sewer issues that might rise during heavy rain.

“We have added approximately 30 million gallons per day peak capacity to our wastewater system,” said Claude Tankersley, Public Works administrator.

Mayor Kriseman said everyone must work together.

“This is a stressful time for everyone in this city and so one of the most important things I can ask you not to do is please don’t panic,” he said.

HURRICANE IRMA COVERAGE –

BE HURRICANE-READY WITH STORM TEAM 8