Sarasota woman stranded in St. Maarten during Hurricane Irma

(WFLA) – What started as a tropical vacation for a Sarasota woman in St. Maarten turned into survival mode during Hurricane Irma.

Her Facebook photos show the strength of the incredible storm.

Trucks were demolished from debris and cars were flipped over in the streets form high winds.

“It was just a really creepy blue with rain just pounding on the balcony door,” said Loren Ann Mayo.

“It was battling the doors at the front of our room and beating against the doors on our balcony.”

She said at one moment during the height of the storm, they thought about using their bed for protection, but Mayo said she followed her instincts and took shelter in the safest place possible.

“We ended up going to hide in the bathroom once the worst of it came,” she said.

Mayo said the St. Maarten airport is “pretty much a disaster zone” and it could be a week before she’s able to return to Sarasota.

