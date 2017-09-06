Sandbags a hot commodity in Sarasota ahead of Hurricane Irma

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sarasota county residents have been prepping for Hurricane Irma since this past weekend. Now it has led to a shortage of supplies, and county officials are struggling to keep up with the demand for sandbags.

In the past couple of days, sand has become a valuable commodity in Sarasota. At multiple sandbagging locations, long lines were the norm all day on Wednesday.

This is Nick Schneider’s first hurricane.

“Prior preparation prevents poor performance,” said Schneider.

He and many others are well aware of the devastation in Houston, and they don’t want a repeat here. So they’re taking care of themselves and looking out for one another.

“You need help? You want me to hold this bag for you?” Schneider asked a woman nearby.

Schneider is one of many people who is helping out complete strangers.

“Even in a situation like this, it doesn’t matter color, where you are from, they’re making a good situation out of what could’ve been a terrible one so it’s really brought out the best in people. These people are what make America great!” said one woman.

After helping others, Schneider made sure to get his bags and bring them home.

He learned his lesson last week. The area was hit with heavy rain for a couple of days. And the rising floodwaters threatened to reach his house.

“Our whole backyards were covered in water,” Schneider recalled.

During the flooding, he even spotted a group of paddleboarders in his backyard. He was one of the lucky ones, there were a number of other homes that had to be evacuated due to the rising floodwaters.

He feels if that happened from a little rain, he’s worried about what Hurricane Irma could do.

“Typically with a hurricane the water is where the damage is, not the wind, so that’s my biggest concern. Just try to keep it out of the house at this point,” said Schneider.

He’s hoping these sandbags will keep water out of his home and keep his family safe.

“If it’s a path more towards the center of Florida then we’ll probably get out of here. Not worth it with a month old, if we lose power, we lose A/C, we don’t want to deal with that,” said Schneider.

County officials know there are still many people who need sandbags. They plan to have more sandbags available on Thursday. People are encouraged to bring their own sandbags or garbage bags just in case.

