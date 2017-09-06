Polk sheriff’s tweets for law breakers seeking shelter during Irma spark firestorm

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a hurricane shelter showdown, all started with a tweet from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
It was a message for law breakers seeking shelter from the storm.
“If you go to a shelter for Irma and you have a warrant, we’ll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter… called the Polk County Jail,” the tweet read.
“Never before did I think that we’d be beat up for giving people a warning and keeping people safe, but hey, that’s okay,” Judd said when News Channel 8 asked him about the tweet.
“There was a lot of hype. It’s important to understand that if you’re a sexual predator and a sexual offender, we’re not going to let you sleep next to any five-year-old babies,” he continued.
Jessica Westover was shopping for storm supplies with her 13-year-old son and said she sides with the sheriff.
“If somebody could possibly injure my child and I was in a shelter, I wouldn’t want them around my kid,” she said.
There were some people who understood the anger.
“I could understand why he’s making that decision, but I could also understand why they’re voicing their opinion also,” said Kimberly Jackson, of those opposing the sheriff’s comments.
In the end, Sheriff Judd reiterates, if someone has an outstanding warrant, something small like traffic tickets, they should take care of it now.
The sheriff tells us it was meant to be a warning, take care of it, or else your forecast could be quite gloomy.
